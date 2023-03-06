Siegrist, No. 11 Villanova women beat Creighton in semis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — her 16th double-double this season — to help No. 11 Villanova beat Creighton 63-61 in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. The No. 2 seed Wildcats play top-seeded UConn — the only team to beat Villanova since the middle of December — for the Big East title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Jays made it a one-possession game on three occasions in the final period but, each time, Siegrist answered, twice scoring inside before grabbing an air-balled 3-point point shot, drawing a foul and hitting two free throws to make it 63-59 with 26 seconds to play. Lauren Jensen scored 22 points, Emma Ronsiek had 15 points, five assists and two steals for Creighton.

