Siegrist lifts Villanova to home court edge in March Madness

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden picked the Villanova Wildcats to win the 2023 women’s national championship. The Wildcats play Saturday against No. 13-seeded Cleveland State at home at the Pavilion. No. 5 seed-Washington State plays No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast in the other game in the region. The winners meet Monday night. The Wildcats are led by two-time Big East Player of the Year and first-team AP All-American Maddy Siegrist. Siegrist has led the Wildcats to 19 wins in their last 22 games.

