Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is looking to finish what he started in Pittsburgh. The Penguins star has signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.7 million, would keep Crosby in Pittsburgh until nearly his 40th birthday. The agreement comes on the eve of Crosby’s 20th training camp with the Penguins. Crosby had been eligible to sign an extension on July 1. While talks dragged on longer than expected, Crosby said recently he wasn’t worried about something getting done before the season began.

