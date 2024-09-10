Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sidney Crosby says he’s pretty optimistic about getting a contract extension done before he and the Pittsburgh Penguins open the NHL season next month. The three-time Stanley Cup-winning captain and face of the franchise is entering the final year of his current contract that was signed in June 2012. Crosby expressed confidence about finalizing a deal before opening night Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers. The 37-year-old center was tied for 12th in the league in scoring last season.

