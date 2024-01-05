Sidney Crosby named an NHL All-Star for the 10th time as league unveils the initial rosters

Sidney Crosby has been named an NHL All-Star for the 10th time. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was one of the first 32 players named to All-Star rosters unveiled Thursday night. The league’s hockey operations department chooses the first crop of players for the event with one from each team. All-Star Weekend takes place in Toronto Feb. 1-3. This year the popular player draft is back with four celebrity captains being paired with NHL All-Stars to chose the teams for the 3-on-3 tournament.

