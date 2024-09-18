Sidney Crosby is in it for the long haul in Pittsburgh as the Penguins try to rebuild on the fly

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to hit the reset button. Pittsburgh narrowly missed the playoffs each of the last two years after a stretch of 16 consecutive appearances. Crosby recently signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until at least 2027. The 37-year-old says he was encouraged by the way Pittsburgh fought down the stretch last spring before being eliminated. The Penguins made a series of moves during the offseason to rebuild the roster around Crosby and longtime teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Pittsburgh opens the 2024-25 season on Oct. 9 at home against the New York Rangers.

