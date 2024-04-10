Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins were lost two weeks ago. Now they’re in the playoff mix

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have put together a late-season surge to get into the playoff mix. The Penguins are 6-0-2 in their past eight games to move within a point of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a week to go in the regular season. Longtime Penguins captain Sidney Crosby says the pressure the club has felt of late has brought out the best in the team. Pittsburgh is looking for a return to the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2006 last spring.

