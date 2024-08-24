Sidelined Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’s ‘definitely playing baseball the next month’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. took batting practice on the field and says he expects to return in September from a stress reaction in his right thighbone that has sidelined him for two months. He says it felt good to be outside with his teammates and that every day is a step closer. Tatis hasn’t played since June 21. He was placed on the injured list on June 24, retroactive to June 22. Tatis doesn’t have a specific return date in mind but says, “I’m definitely playing baseball the next month. That’s what it looks like.”

