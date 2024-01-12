Siao Him Fa retains European figure skating gold despite losing points for an illegal backflip

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Adam Siao Him Fa has won the European figure skating championships gold medal for the second straight year and added an illegal backflip into his routine to celebrate. The French skater still won by nearly 20 points from Aleksandr Selevko of Estonia despite a points deduction for the backflip. Matteo Rizzo of Italy was third. Defending champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri have closed in on retaining their ice dance title by taking first place in the rhythm dance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.