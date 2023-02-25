Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91

DETROIT (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to four games with a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. Precious Achiuwa chipped in 10 points off the bench. Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III piled up a season-high 21 points and 18 rebounds in his first game since fracturing his right hand on Jan. 2.

