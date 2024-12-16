Siakam scores 22, Haliburton has 21 points and 10 assists to lead Pacers past Pelicans 119-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 119-104 on Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard had 17 points, and Myles Turner finished with 14 points and four blocks as the Pacers won for the third time in four games.

Brandon Boston scored 20 points to lead five Pelicans players in double figures. Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones each scored 19 points while Murray had seven rebounds and seven assists.

New Orleans had 18 turnovers and was 10 of 33 from 3-point range in its fourth straight loss. The Pelicans have lost 13 of 14 since mid-November.

Indiana swung the game with its second-quarter defense. New Orleans scored only 14 points in those 12 minutes, falling into a 59-42 halftime deficit. The Pacers extended the lead to as many as 23 points in the third quarter and coasted through the fourth.

Haliburton and Obi Toppin each made four 3s, accounting for half of Indiana’s 16 3s.

Takeaways

Pelicans: A rash of injuries has hit New Orleans hard, and Sunday’s contest was yet another illustration. It was overwhelmed as last season’s highest-scoring offense seems to be rounding into form.

Pacers: Nembhard’s return from injury has helped Indiana put together its best stretch of the season. When both Pacers guards playing fast and free, they roll. If they keep it up, their season could soon get back on track.

Key moment

New Orleans scored just two points over the final 4:15 of the first half, and Indiana took full advantage by extending an eight-point lead to 17 at the half.

Key stat

Indiana finished the game with nine blocks, eight in the first half when they pulled away.

Up next

New Orleans returns to action Thursday at Houston. Indiana begins a three-game trip Thursday at Phoenix.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.