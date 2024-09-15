ShunDerrick Powell scores 3 TDs to power Central Arkansas past Austin Peay 45-17 in UAC opener

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Trejan Bridges returned an Austin Peay punt 59 yards for a touchdown, Darius Hale broke for a 51-yard touchdown run and ShunDerrick Powell scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns including a 63-yard dash to power Central Arkansas to a 45-17 win over the Governors in the United Athletic Conference opener. Jaden Barnes scored on a 36-yard run to pull Austin Peay even at 10-10 two minutes into the second quarter but the Bears answered with four straight touchdowns.

