ShunDerrick Powell accounts for 3 TDs to lead Central Arkansas over Lindenwood 34-13

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — ShunDerrick Powell ran for 126 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Central Arkansas to a 34-13 victory over Lindenwood. Powell had a 3-yard TD run and broke loose on a 55-yard scoring run just before halftime to give Central Arkansas (1-1) a 13-3 lead. Will McElvain’s 3-yard pass to Powell stretched the lead to 20-6. Darius Hale added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Bears. Nate Glantz completed 17 of 31 passes for 182 yards and threw one touchdown pass to lead Lindenwood (0-2).

