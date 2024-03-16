Shumate scores 18, Kent State women pour it on in second half to win MAC championship

CLEVELAND (AP) — Katie Shumate had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Kent State past Buffalo 78-60, winning the MAC Tournament championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002. The Golden Flashes will be making their sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Buffalo rallied in the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer by Hattie Ogden had the Bulls within 66-58 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Kent State then clamped down on defense, allowing just two points the rest of the way. Shumate hit a jumper and assisted on 3-pointers by Jenna Batsch and Gray as Kent State closed out the win. Kent State scored 48 points in the second half.

