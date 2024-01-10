Shrewsberry scores 25 points, Notre Dame ends 2-year ACC road skid beating Georgia Tech 75-68 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Reserve freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored a career-high 25 points shooting 7 for 12 and Tae Davis and J.R. Konieczny both recorded double-doubles and Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 75-68 in overtime. The win marked the Fighting Irish’s first true road win since Feb. 12, 2022 when they beat Clemson 76-61. The win also ended a 13-game road losing streak in the ACC. Julian Roper II’s 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the extra session broke a 66-all tie and Notre Dame led for all the extra session. The Yellow Jackets shot 1 for 8 in overtime and scored just two points.

