Shrewsberry scores 25 and Notre Dame holds off Syracuse 69-64 in ACC opener for both

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry matched his career-high with 25 points, J.R. Konieczny and Tae Davis scored 15 each and Notre Dame edged Syracuse 69-64 in the ACC opener for both teams. Notre Dame’s four-point halftime lead held up until a layup by Donnie Freeman gave Syracuse its first lead of the game, 34-33, with 16 1/2 minutes remaining. Shrewsberry then responded with two 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish. Syracuse went on to take the lead three more times in the second half, but each time the Fighting Irish either tied the score or regained the lead on their next possession. Notre Dame took the lead for good at 63-60 with 3 1/2 minutes to go when Shrewsberry buried his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

