Shrewsberry scores 23, including career-high 7 from deep, and Notre Dame tops Louisville 72-50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry scored 23 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Notre Dame rolled past Louisville 72-50. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Shrewsberry in a span of 28 seconds put Notre Dame ahead 59-45 with 7:17 remaining in the second half. Markus Burton scored the next five Notre Dame points, Carey Booth added a jumper and Shrewsberry connected on his seventh 3-pointer for a 69-47 lead near the four-minute mark. Burton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists for Notre Dame, which has won three in a row for the first time this season. Skyy Clark led Louisville with 18 points.

