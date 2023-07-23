Showdowns between young Jets stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner have been a camp highlight

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson vs. Sauce Gardner is a must-see matchup during New York Jets training camp this summer. It’s the reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year vs. the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. Coach Robert Saleh says the two have a “cool dynamic” and the Jets hope they continue to make each other better so they can each dominate opponents for years to come. Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between Wilson and his former Packers teammate Davante Adams. Gardner has already drawn comparisons to former Jets star Darrelle Revis who’ll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

