Showdown set for Saturday between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon

After last weekend’s college football chaos, Saturday’s game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon became one of the most significant matchups of the regular season. The two teams are among just nine undefeated teams among Power Four schools. The game will be the first time that two top-five teams meet at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the last meeting with the Buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus in 2021, but Ohio State won all nine previous matchups. It is Oregon’s first game against Ohio State as Big Ten members after the Ducks left the Pac-12 Conference.

