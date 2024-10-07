Showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh slated to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT following delay

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

The original scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. was delayed when a line of thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh at around 8 p.m.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

With plenty of lightning around Acrisure Stadium, fans retreated to the concourse during the hour-long downpour.

___

