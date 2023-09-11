Showalter says no sympathy in MLB: `People will step on your neck and laugh while you’re bleeding’

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter expects little empathy from the rest of the major leagues for his team’s sorry season. Expected to contend for a title with a record payroll of $355 million on opening day, the Mets entered the schedule’s last three weeks with a 65-77 record, eliminated from the NL East race on Sept. 2. Showalter says: “You’re looking for sympathy up here, people will step on your neck and laugh while you’re bleeding.”

