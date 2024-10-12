Shough’s late TD pass lifts Louisville to a 24-20 win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — For a third straight week Louisville found itself in a one-score game. This time, the Cardinals found a way to win it when Tyler Shough hit a wide-open Jamari Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:55 to play to snap a two-game slide with a 24-20 win over Virginia. Isaac Brown racked up 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Alabama transfer Ja’Corey Brooks had 83 yards on five catches for the Cardinals.

