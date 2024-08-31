Shough throws 4 TD passes in Louisville debut, Cardinals defense stifles Austin Peay in 62-0 rout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Shough passed for four touchdowns in his Louisville debut, freshman Isaac Brown added a 77-yard scoring run and the Cardinals scored on six of their first seven possessions to overwhelm Austin Peay 62-0 in Saturday’s season opener for both teams. Louisville flexed its muscle right away against the FCS Governors and never let up in the inaugural meeting between the schools. Shough passed for 232 yards in two quarters, and his TD total tied Browning Nagle for the best starting debut for a Louisville QB. The Cardinals outgained the Governors 571-106 while holding them to 34 yards rushing and recording seven sacks.

