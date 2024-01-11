Shōta Imanaga’s contract with the Chicago Cubs is a $53 million, 4-year deal, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — Shōta Imanaga’s $53 million, four-year contract with the Chicago Cubs includes a club option that could extend the deal to $80 million over five seasons. A person familiar with the agreement confirmed the terms to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical for the Japanese left-hander. Under the deal, the Cubs can exercise a 2028 option after 2025 or ’26. If the team declines the option in either instance, Imanaga would have the right to opt out of the remainder of the contract to become a free agent. The 30-year-old Imanaga got the win for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic final against the United States.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.