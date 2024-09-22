Shota Imanaga stars as the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga pitched seven crisp innings in his sixth consecutive win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Sunday.

Imanaga (15-3) was backed by home runs from Mike Tauchman, Michael Busch and Miguel Amaya. The Japanese left-hander allowed six hits, struck out four and walked none, continuing his strong finish to his first season in the majors.

The start of the game was delayed for 2 hours, 20 minutes because of rain. The Wrigley Field crowd of 30,086 passed the time by watching much of the Bears’ 21-16 loss at Indianapolis on the massive videoboard in left-center.

The Cubs (80-76), who were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday, took three of four in the series. They went 6-1 against the Nationals this season.

James Wood and José Tena each had two of Washington’s eight hits. Jake Irvin (10-13) allowed five runs and four hits in four innings.

The Nationals (69-87) closed out a 1-6 trip. They finished their road schedule with a 33-48 record.

Tauchman got Chicago off to a fast start when he drove a 2-0 fastball from Irvin off the bottom of the scoreboard in right for a leadoff drive in the first inning. It was Tauchman’s seventh homer of the season.

The Cubs broke it open with three runs in the fourth. Busch led off with his 21st homer, a drive to right on a 2-1 fastball. With Pete Crow-Armstrong aboard after a two-out walk, Amaya went deep for his eighth on the year.

Irvin was coming off a pair of impressive starts, allowing a total of two runs and six hits in 13 1/3 innings.

Washington had its best scoring opportunity in the eighth against Ethan Roberts. With runners on the corners and one out, Joey Gallo sent a pinch-hit liner down the right field line. Umpire Tripp Gibson originally said it was foul, but then changed his mind and ruled it was a ground-rule double.

The Cubs challenged the call and it was overturned. Gallo then struck out swinging and Luis García Jr. bounced to shortstop, ending the inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Following an off day, LHP Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game home series against Kansas City.

Cubs: At Philadelphia on Monday night for the opener of a three-game set against the Phillies. There has been no word on Chicago’s rotation for the series.

