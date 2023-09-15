Shot put champ Ryan Crouser is on the mend from blood clots, will compete at the Pre Classic

Shot put world champion Ryan Crouser is trending in the right direction after being diagnosed with two blood clots in his left leg just before his win at the world championships. His medication has been working and shrinking the clots. Crouser closes the book on an exhausting season this weekend that’s seen him unveil a modernized shot-put style, break his own world record and win a world title in Hungary, in spite of the clots. He goes on vacation after one more meet, the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.