Shortstop Willy Adames and San Francisco Giants finalize $182 million, 7-year contract

DALLAS (AP) — Willy Adames and San Francisco have finalized a $182 million, seven-year contract, providing the Giants with a power-hitting shortstop in the prime of his career. It’s a big splash by the Giants’ new-look front office, which is now led by former All-Star catcher Buster Posey, who took over in September after Farhan Zaidi was fired. San Francisco has missed the playoffs in each of the last three years, going 80-82 this season.

