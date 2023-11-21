Shortstop Paul DeJong agrees to 1-year contract with Chicago White Sox, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The 30-year-old DeJong, who attended Illinois State, played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 until he was traded to Toronto this past Aug. 1. He was released by the Blue Jays on Aug. 21 and signed two days later with San Francisco. DeJong hit .226 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs in the final season of a $26 million, six-year contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.