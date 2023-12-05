Shortstop José Iglesias agrees to minor league contract with Mets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shortstop José Iglesias agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to big league spring training. The 33-year-old hit .292 with three homers and 47 RBIs in 118 games this year for Colorado. An 11-year major league veteran, Iglesias was an All-Star in 2015 with Detroit. He has a .279 career average with 47 homers and 366 RBIs.

