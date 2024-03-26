Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and Colorado Rockies finalize $63.5 million, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies have finalized a $63.5 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2031 that if exercised would boost the agreement to $84 million over eight seasons. Tovar made his big league debut on Sept. 22, 2022, and last year became the youngest Rockies player to start on opening day at 21 years, 240 days. He hit .253 with 15 homers, 73 RBIs, 11 stolen bases last season. He had 166 strikeouts and 25 walks. His .988 fielding percentage set a record for rookie shortstop.

