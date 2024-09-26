Shorter games, more running, more action. Two years in, MLB’s rule changes have provided a jolt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball is thriving two years after introducing sweeping measures to make the game more exciting. The decision to introduce a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and limit throwovers has produced a more compelling product for fans. Attendance is up 11% over 2022. Younger fans are buying more tickets and watching more games than they were five years ago. The increased popularity of content creators around the game has also introduced baseball to a new audience.

