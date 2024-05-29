Short-staffed: 9-player Australia wins T20 World Cup warmup match against Namibia

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Australia’s first Twenty20 World Cup warmup match was played in bizarre circumstances when the team could only field nine squad members instead of the regulation 11 for its game against Namibia. That forced the team’s chief selector and coach to take the field. At Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday, the Australians won easily. After restricting Namibia to 119-9 after the African side was sent in to bat, Australia, led by opener David Warner’s 54 not out, scored 123-3 in 10 overs and won by seven wickets. Selection chief George Bailey and coach Andre Borovec were on the field in unmarked shirts when the match began to make up the numbers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.