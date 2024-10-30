Shohei Ohtani’s hometown waits another day for superstar’s first World Series title

OSHU CITY, Japan (AP) — A small group of about 60 fans gathered Wednesday morning in northern Japan for a watch party at the city hall in Shohei Ohtani’s hometown. They came dressed mostly in blue, the interlocking LA on their caps, to celebrate a World Series title for Ohtani, the Dodgers and this rural community. They left disappointed. The Yankees defeated the Dodgers 11-4, but there was no loss of confidence in Oshu City, located about 300 miles (500 kilometers) north of Tokyo. Fans predicted their local superstar and the Dodgers would rally and clinch the series in Game 5.

