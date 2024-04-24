Shohei Ohtani’s hard-hit blast adds to torrid start in 1st season with Dodgers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s 450-foot home run against the Nationals on Tuesday night was the hardest hit of his career, leaving his bat at 118.7 mph. The ninth-inning shot off Washington reliever Matt Barnes to the second deck in right field felt like it to the Los Angeles Dodgers star, too. It is also the hardest-hit home run by a Dodger in the Statcast era, which began in 2015. The designated hitter leads the majors in batting average (.364), slugging percentage (.677) and OPS (1.107), and has six home runs in his first 25 games with Los Angeles.

