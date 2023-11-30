Shohei Ohtani voted major leagues’ top designated hitter for 3rd straight year

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Shohei Ohtani is a favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was voted the majors’ best designated hitter and joined David Ortiz as the only players to win the award three years in a row. Ohtani won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award after hitting .304 with an AL-high 44 homers, 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in a season at the plate that ended Sept. 3 because of an oblique injury. Ortiz won the DH award from 2003-07. Ohtani, a two-way star who won’t pitch until 2025 following elbow surgery, became a free agent after the World Series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.