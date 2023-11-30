Shohei Ohtani voted major leagues’ top designated hitter for 3rd straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was voted the majors’ best designated hitter and joined David Ortiz as the only players to win the award three years in a row. Ohtani won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award after hitting .304 with an AL-high 44 homers, 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in a season at the plate that ended Sept. 3 because of an oblique injury. Ortiz won the DH award from 2003-07. Ohtani, a two-way star who won’t pitch until 2025 following elbow surgery, became a free agent after the World Series.

