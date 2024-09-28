Shohei Ohtani steals 57th base, passes Ichiro Suzuki for most by a Japanese-born player

DENVER (AP) — Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stole base No. 57 in the second inning Friday night against Colorado to surpass Ichiro Suzuki for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player. Suzuki played for Seattle, the New York Yankees, Miami and then briefly returned to the Mariners over a career that spanned parts of 19 seasons. Ohtani has now successfully stolen 34 straight bases without getting caught. It’s the second-longest streak in franchise history, trailing only Davey Lopes’ 38 in a row in 1975. He also has an NL-leading 53 homers as he chases a possible Triple Crown. Ohtani is 57 of 61 on the season.

