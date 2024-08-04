Shohei Ohtani steals 3 bases to reach the 30-30 club

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers put him in rare company. The Japanese star stole three bases against the Oakland Athletics to give him 31 steals on the season, along with his 33 home runs. This marks just the fourth time in Dodgers history that a player joined the 30-30 club with Matt Kemp doing it in 2011 and Raul Mondesi in 1997 and 1999. Ohtani is tied for the fourth fastest player to achieve the mark in a season. Eric Davis was the fastest when he did it in the 105th game in 1987.

