Shohei Ohtani shows he’s “built differently,” slugs 2-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show what a $700 million man can do for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game wearing Dodger blue, working a full count in the fifth inning before blasting an opposite field homer off righty Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall. Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

