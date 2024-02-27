Shohei Ohtani shows he’s “built differently,” slugs 2-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show what a $700 million man can do for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game wearing Dodger blue, working a full count in the fifth inning before blasting an opposite field homer off righty Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall. Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

