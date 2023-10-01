Shohei Ohtani rejoins the Angels amid cheers for the final weekend before an uncertain offseason

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has returned to cheer on his Los Angeles Angels teammates for the final weekend of the regular season. Ohtani has been away from the Angels since undergoing surgery on his pitching elbow Sept. 19, but he was back in the dugout Saturday night when the Halos hosted Oakland. The two-way superstar received several standing ovations before the game while he accepted the Angels’ team MVP award on the field. Ohtani is the strong favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons despite playing in his final game Sept. 3.

