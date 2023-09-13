Shohei Ohtani misses 9th straight game for Angels dealing with oblique strain

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his ninth straight game as he continues to deal with a right oblique strain. Angels manager Phil Nevin said he’s moving forward with the idea that the lineup will be absent Ohtani’s name until he says he’s ready to go. Ohtani was originally in the lineup for Monday’s series opener in Seattle, but after going through his pregame workout was scratched. Ohtani got hurt during batting practice before the Angels’ 6-3 loss to Baltimore early last week. Ohtani has already been shutdown as a pitcher. He is batting .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 20 steals at the plate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.