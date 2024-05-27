Shohei Ohtani lost sleep after translator was accused of stealing millions of dollars from him

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani says he lost sleep after his translator was accused of stealing millions of dollars from the two-way baseball star. Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the season opener on March 21 when a federal gambling investigation became public. Mizuhara agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case in which prosecutors allege he stole nearly $17 million from the two-time AL MVP to pay off debts. Ohtani began Monday with a major league-leading .336 batting average, 13 homers, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.