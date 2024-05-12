Shohei Ohtani leaves late in Dodgers’ win over Padres with back tightness

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left after his fourth at-bat in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres with what manager Dave Roberts said was back tightness. Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk, grounding out to the pitcher in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández in the ninth. Roberts said the Dodgers didn’t want to push it with Ohtani and the team would see how he felt Sunday but added he’s leaning toward having the slugger sit out to rest.

