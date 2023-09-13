Shohei Ohtani is out of the lineup for 10th straight game due to oblique strain

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup for his 10th straight game because of a strained right oblique. Ohtani got hurt during batting practice prior to a Sept. 4 game against Baltimore. The AL MVP front-runner was in the original lineup for Monday’s series opener but was scratched after his pregame workout. The 29-year-old’s pitching season ended last month because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Ohtani is batting .304 with an AL-best 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

