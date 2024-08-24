Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s fastest 40-40 man and has time to be the first member of 50-50 club

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets third base coach Dino Ebel as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Dodgers won 7-3. Will Smith, Tommy Edman, and Max Muncy also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has time to make more history this season. The Japanese superstar hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ohtani achieved the feat in his 126th game and the team’s 129th, the quickest in major league history. He is the sixth player to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodgers player to do so. No one has ever hit 50 homers and stolen 50 bases in a season.

