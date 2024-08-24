Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s fastest 40-40 man and has time to be the first member of 50-50 club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has time to make more history this season. The Japanese superstar hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ohtani achieved the feat in his 126th game and the team’s 129th, the quickest in major league history. He is the sixth player to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodgers player to do so. No one has ever hit 50 homers and stolen 50 bases in a season.

