Shohei Ohtani in early stages of rehab from shoulder surgery and hopes to be ready for opening day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is in the early stages of rehabilitation from left shoulder surgery after the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar says the goal is for him to be ready to pitch and hit by opening day next March, but he’s going to be conservative in his approach and make sure he’s totally healthy first. Ohtani won his third MVP award Thursday, and first in the National League. He was in Los Angeles with his wife and beloved dog, Decoy, although because of his surgery four days after the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees, the family hasn’t been able to celebrate.

