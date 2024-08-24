Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off grand slam to join 40-40 club, lift Dodgers past Rays 7-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Ohtani became the fastest player in major league history and sixth ever to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodger to do so.

He broke the record held by Alfonso Soriano, who reached the mark in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006. Ohtani did it in the Dodgers’ 129th game.

“He’s definitely known for the dramatics and this is something I’ll remember for a long time,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “What a way to cap off a great night.”

The Japanese superstar came out of the dugout to wave at 45,556 fans who gave him a standing ovation. His teammates showered Ohtani with water on the field.

Will Smith was hit by Manuel Rodriguez (2-3) leading off the ninth and Tommy Edman followed with a single. Smith and Edman moved up on Miguel Rojas’ sacrifice. Colin Poche came in and walked Muncy to set up Ohtani’s 389-foot slam to center.

“He’s just dangerous any time he puts that uniform on,” Roberts said.

Center fielder Jose Siri gave chase and the home run ball bounced back onto the field. He threw it back into the stands, leaving Ohtani without the keepsake, according to Ohtani’s interpreter Will Ireton.

Tied 3-3, the Rays had the go-ahead run on in the ninth. A ball hit by Jonny DeLuca hit off the heel of reliever Michael Kopech’s glove for an error. DeLuca was caught stealing before Siri struck out on a 101-mph pitch from winning pitcher Kopech (4-8) to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Rays had the potential go-ahead run on third. Brandon Lowe doubled into the left field corner and took third on Junior Caminero’s groundout before Evan Phillips struck out Christopher Morel to end the inning.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 on a pair of two-out homers off Bobby Miller. Caminero blasted a 417-foot solo shot to center with two strikes in the first. Six of the Rays’ first seven hits came with two outs.

Morel added a two-run homer in the third, going deep for his 21st homer and third since coming to the Rays from the Chicago Cubs last month.

Kiké Hernández’s three-run shot tied the game 3-3 in the fifth, chasing Tyler Alexander. Edman singled and Lux walked to set up Hernández’s eighth homer.

Alexander gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two.

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (elbow) is expected to start ramping up Saturday. … RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) will throw a bullpen session Monday and go on a rehab assignment Wednesday.

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (6-8, 3.55 ERA), who was born in Los Angeles, makes his first career start against the Dodgers.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 2.63) scattered four hits over six shutout innings in his last start at St. Louis.

