Shohei Ohtani hits 3-run homer for National League in 5-3 All-Star Game loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani put the National League ahead in the All-Star Game, hitting a three-run homer in the third inning off Boston’s Tanner Houck. Ohtani walked in the first inning against Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes, then came to the plate in the third after Jurickson Profar singled leading off and Ketel Marte reached on a 109.5 hit that deflected off second baseman Marcus Semien. Houck fell behind 2-0 in the count and Ohtani drove a splitter over the middle of the plate 400 feet into the right-field seats for his first All-Star home run.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.