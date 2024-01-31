Shohei Ohtani gets pair of bobblehead nights in first season with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are featuring four promotional giveaways around Shohei Ohtani this season, including a pair of bobblehead nights. Ohtani bobbleheads will be given to the first 40,000 fans for a May 16 game against Cincinnati and an Ohtani hat at the July 22 contest against San Francisco. Another bobblehead night will be Aug. 28 against Baltimore and Ohtani shirts are the item on Sept. 21 against Colorado. Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a bobblehead night on June 13 against Texas.

