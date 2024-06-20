Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy, featured on superstar’s 2nd bobblehead giveaway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and his dog will be featured on his second bobblehead giveaway by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese two-way superstar is holding his dog, Decoy, while wearing a white home uniform. The base of the bobblehead reads “Shohei & Decoy.” The pup recently turned a year old. The giveaway will be Aug. 28 when the Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles. The promotion is the second Ohtani bobblehead this season. The first was on May 16, when fans on foot swarmed the stadium gates hours ahead of them opening and traffic was jammed in the area.

