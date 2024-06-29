Shnaider wins her second WTA singles title of 2024 in her Bad Homburg debut

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Diana Shnaider has won her second WTA singles title this year in her Bad Homburg Open debut after beating Donna Vekic 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the final. In a final of unseeded players, Shnaider took four of her six break chances and saved 10 of 13 against Vekic of Croatia. Shnaider won her maiden tour title at Hua Hin in February. The 20-year-old Russian started the grass tournament at a career-high ranking of 47 and will rise to 30 on Monday. She’s drawn 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon first round. Vekic has drawn Wang Xiyu.

